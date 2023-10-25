Dave Meltzer Counsels Tony Khan on How to Handle Sting's Upcoming Retirement

On the episode of AEW Dynamite aired on October 18, Sting divulged the date of his final wrestling match, set to occur at Revolution in spring 2024. The icon, a Hall of Famer from both WWE and TNA, let the world in on when he would be taking his final bow. Dave Meltzer, the wrestling journalist from the Wrestling Observer, shared on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast that he had reached out to AEW President Tony Khan to offer guidance concerning Sting's forthcoming retirement.

Meltzer stated, “I don’t remember if I sent – talked or emailed Tony Khan, but I definitely contacted Tony Khan after that final Noah match that [Great] Muta wrestled and I go, ‘This is your template.’ You know what I mean. Whenever it comes time for Sting, look for this for ideas because [Pro Wrestling] NOAH did such a phenomenal job.”

As for Tony Khan, he has announced that Sting will receive a special gift on the October 25, 2023, episode of Dynamite, though it is unclear if this is related to his impending retirement.