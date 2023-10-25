A Prominent IMPACT Wrestling Champion Spotted at NXT Halloween Havoc

In a surprising twist at NXT Halloween Havoc, Becky Lynch relinquished her NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, a fellow competitor from Ireland.

The victory led to an emotional scene, as Valkyria was warmly hugged by Lynch in a display of sportsmanship. Interestingly, their emotions resonated with a current title-holder from IMPACT Wrestling who was also present at WWE's Performance Center for the event.

Following the culmination of the match, Killer Kelly, who is a co-champion of the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Championship, shared backstage photos with Valkyria on Twitter and penned a heartfelt message.

Kelly stated:

"Proud is an understatement From wrestling each other in Ireland, outside, freezing cold, on a ring with no pads for 20 minutes, to watch her defeat Becky Lynch to become the NEW NXT Women’s Champion. She deserves the world. I love you @Real_Valkyria"

In addition, Kelly retweeted the moment when Lynch handed over the title to Valkyria, adding another message that conveyed the depth of her emotional investment in the match:

"I swear to God that one of the screams you hear is not me. I also swear to God that I didn’t cry from the beginning to the end of the match."

It's worth noting that both Kelly and Valkyria were once part of the NXT UK roster, although Kelly had left the organization by the time Valkyria made her debut.