WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Changes Hands at Halloween Havoc

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson from Chase U. While at ringside, Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail were in the corner of Chase U. Jayne attempted to lure Andre Chase into unsportsmanlike conduct by offering him a weapon in the closing moments of the match, which he declined.

Nonetheless, Andre Chase managed to outmaneuver Tony D’Angelo, securing a surprise pinfall victory and reclaiming the NXT Tag Team Championship for Chase U.

