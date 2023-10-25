WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Changes Hands at Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Changes Hands at Halloween Havoc

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson from Chase U. While at ringside, Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail were in the corner of Chase U. Jayne attempted to lure Andre Chase into unsportsmanlike conduct by offering him a weapon in the closing moments of the match, which he declined.

Nonetheless, Andre Chase managed to outmaneuver Tony D’Angelo, securing a surprise pinfall victory and reclaiming the NXT Tag Team Championship for Chase U.

