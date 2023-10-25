WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Booker T Praises Seth Rollins' Work as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2023

Booker T Praises Seth Rollins' Work as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

During the most recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T delved into Seth Rollins' ongoing tenure as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, examining his wrestling technique and other aspects of his career. Here are some key takeaways:

On Seth Rollins' Present WWE Stint:

"Seth is in a good place. For how long, since he’s been off that title run picture? Four years, he’s been out of that title run picture. And I’m going to tell you man, when you out of that title run picture, you get a lot of time to rest. You get a lot of time to heal. Right now over this last year, I think Seth has been doing the most work he’s been doing. And of course, he will be banged up. He’s going to be bruised up. If he’s not injured, he’s going to be out there in the middle of that ring, though. That’s just part of the game. Seth Rollins knows that. He would tell you that firsthand himself. It’s no time to be sitting around, watching the parade go by. I don’t think that’s the type Seth Rollins is. So no, I don’t think he’s going to go as, like this business, you know, recommends more than anything. You’re going to go as long and hard as possible for as long as you can. That’s just part of the business."

On Rollins' Wrestling Approach:

"Even though the work that Seth is doing. He’s not killing himself. No, he’s not doing anything you saw Seth Rollins do when he first came into this company. Unless he has to go out there and give you a little bit extra, just to make you guys know that, ‘Hey, I’m still the same guy.’ So nah man, he’s doing his best work, and he has placed himself a whole lot better than a whole lot of guys in this business daily I watch, seriously."

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84628/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π