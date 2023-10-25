WWE Announces Bash In Berlin, Slated for Next August

WWE issued the following press statement:

BERLIN TO HOST GERMANY’S FIRST MAJOR WWE® PREMIUM LIVE EVENT BASH IN BERLIN® IN AUGUST 2024

Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will host Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Bash In Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin.



The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.

About WWE®

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.