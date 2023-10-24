Opening Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has assembled a robust lineup for the inaugural night of NXT Halloween Havoc, broadcasting from Orlando, FL on the USA Network.
The event will feature seven bouts, including a title defense by NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Lyra Valkyria. Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr, is slated to make his WWE television debut against a yet-to-be-named opponent.
To kick things off, WWE revealed this morning that Roxanne Perez will square off against Kiana James in the opening match. Here's a breakdown of the full card:
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Chase U
- Lights Out Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport
- Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic
- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan
- Lexis King makes his in-ring debut
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com