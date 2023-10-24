WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

WWE has assembled a robust lineup for the inaugural night of NXT Halloween Havoc, broadcasting from Orlando, FL on the USA Network.

The event will feature seven bouts, including a title defense by NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Lyra Valkyria. Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr, is slated to make his WWE television debut against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

To kick things off, WWE revealed this morning that Roxanne Perez will square off against Kiana James in the opening match. Here's a breakdown of the full card:

- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Chase U

- Lights Out Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

- Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic

- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

- Lexis King makes his in-ring debut


