AEW Collision Sees Ratings Boost on October 21

According to Sports TV Ratings, Collision recorded 518,000 viewers this past Saturday, showing a rise from last week's 504,000 viewers. This achievement maintains Collision's viewership above the half-million mark for two straight weeks, a first since July.
In the coveted 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.16 rating, improving upon last week's 0.14 in the same demographic.
The episode of AEW Collision on October 21 showcased a one-on-one bout between Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo. Additionally, the team of Big Bill and Ricky Starks put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against challengers Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. In other segments, Eddie Kingston took on Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight, while Miro squared off against Action Andretti.
