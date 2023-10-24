WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle of the Belts VIII Sees Drop in Viewership and Key Demographic Ratings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

According to Sports TV Ratings, the event, which aired on October 21, was watched by 397,000 people. In contrast, the previous event, Battle of the Belts VII, attracted an audience of 524,000 when it aired on July 15, 2023.

For the key 18 to 49 age group, Battle of the Belts VIII posted a 0.13 rating, a dip compared to its predecessor, which had a 0.15 rating in the same demographic.

The night showcased an AEW World Trios Championship bout, with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn holding their titles against challengers Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Championship against John Silver.

Willow Nightingale took on Kris Statlander in an attempt to claim the TBS Championship.

