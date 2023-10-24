WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's NWA Powerrr Sets the Stage for This Weekend's Samhain Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

NWA is set to air a fresh episode of NWA Powerrr this evening at 6:05 pm EST on their official YouTube channel. This installment serves as the final episode before the NWA Samhain pay-per-view happening this weekend. Here's what you can expect on tonight's card:

- EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Opponents Yet to be Announced

- Pretty Empowered vs. Ruthie Jay, The WOAD, & Samantha Starr

- Mario Pardua & Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Magic Inc.

- Blunt Force Trauma vs. Opponents Yet to be Announced

- Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Fixers

Billy Corgan Confirms No Contact with CM Punk About NWA Involvement,

In a recent episode of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring Andrew Zarian, NWA's owner and CEO Billy Corgan talked about CM Punk and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 24, 2023 11:50AM


