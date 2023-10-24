Tonight's NWA Powerrr Sets the Stage for This Weekend's Samhain Pay-Per-View

NWA is set to air a fresh episode of NWA Powerrr this evening at 6:05 pm EST on their official YouTube channel. This installment serves as the final episode before the NWA Samhain pay-per-view happening this weekend. Here's what you can expect on tonight's card:
- EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Opponents Yet to be Announced
- Pretty Empowered vs. Ruthie Jay, The WOAD, & Samantha Starr
- Mario Pardua & Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Magic Inc.
- Blunt Force Trauma vs. Opponents Yet to be Announced
- Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Fixers
