AEW Plans December Pay-Per-View Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2023

In 2023, AEW has already expanded its pay-per-view offerings, featuring the blockbuster All In event in London and the October WrestleDream. Yet, it appears that Khan has intentions to grow his PPV portfolio even further.

Dave Meltzer, during his segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, hinted that AEW might be organizing a pay-per-view event for late December. He also touched upon Khan's strategy regarding the Ring of Honor Final Battle show, which will exclusively air on HonorClub.

“I believe there’s a pay-per-view on [December] 30th – it might be the 29th but there’s gonna be one at the end [of the year].

“So the Ring of Honor [PPV] won’t be on Bleacher Report, it won’t be available on television, it won’t be available on PPV, won’t be available on YouTube, won’t be available anywhere, except for on Honor Club.

“It will not be an extra charge for HonorClub. The Ring of Honor subscription will include the pay-per-view. So basically, the idea is to pay-per-views there to drive subscriptions to HonorClub as an experiment.”

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view event, Full Gear, is set to take place on November 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 24, 2023 09:31AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew

