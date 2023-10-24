Eric Bischoff Discusses Potential Final Opponents for Sting

In the latest installment of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff delved into the topic of Sting's forthcoming retirement from wrestling, scheduled to happen at next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Bischoff discussed the potential impact of this news on AEW ratings, Sting's final opponent choices, and more. Here are some key highlights:

On the Potential Impact on AEW Ratings:

"Hard to say. Depends on what they do. What does the buildup look like? Is there a story leading into it? How much promotion does it get? How much attention does it get? Remains to be seen. Do I think it can increase the numbers? Absolutely. I think it can. Do I think it will? Who knows? We’ll find out.”

Regarding Sting’s Retirement at Revolution:

“I’m happy for them. You know, anytime someone who's been in the limelight in a field like professional wrestling gets the chance to conclude their career on their own terms, it’s always a positive thing. So, I’m pleased for Steve Borden and for the fans who have supported the character Sting for such a long time. My hope is that everything unfolds superbly so that, in the end, Steve Borden can sit back and reflect on this chapter of his career with a sense of satisfaction.”

On the Ideal Final Opponent for Sting:

“I was pondering this just today. While the perfect opponent exists, it's unlikely to happen. Although I wish it could. I would love to see him go up against Ric [Flair]. That would be a full-circle moment as Ric Flair was the one who initially propelled Sting into stardom. Realistically though, it’s improbable.

On Active AEW Talent as Potential Opponents:

“That’s not to discount that someone like Darby Allin might be a solid choice. The roster isn't lacking in suitable candidates. In my eyes, the best would still be Ric Flair, but there are others. Darby Allin could certainly be woven into an intriguing narrative, although I can't specify what that might be at the moment.”