Insiders Say CM Punk 'Very Helpful' at IMPACT Event, Fueling Speculation of Future Involvement

While fans held out hope that CM Punk would make a surprise appearance at IMPACT Wrestling's premier annual event, Bound For Glory, in Chicago, he was notably absent this past Saturday at Cicero Stadium. Nonetheless, Punk did make an appearance at the Bound For Glory Fallout taping the next evening at the same location, where insiders described him as being "very helpful" and in a positive mood behind the scenes.

This isn't the first time Punk has been spotted backstage at an IMPACT event in Chicago. His recent backstage demeanor at Cicero Stadium, coupled with his prior appearances, has led some to speculate that there's a possibility of him joining IMPACT Wrestling in the future.

Though some initially thought that IMPACT's recruitment of Ace Steel as a producer was a strategic move to attract Punk, it's worth noting that the organization has reportedly been interested in him since he was first released from AEW. However, according to sources close to Punk, he wasn't available at the time and showed little interest in signing with IMPACT as recently as a few weeks ago.

Nonetheless, there are those who assert that CM Punk is unpredictable and could, on a whim, decide he wants to wrestle with IMPACT talents like Josh Alexander or The Motor City Machine Guns, thereby making it a reality.

One significant obstacle to such a development is the financial aspect. Punk was reportedly earning a salary well beyond what top IMPACT stars are currently making during his latest stint in AEW, which could make any potential contract negotiations complicated.