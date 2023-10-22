WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News On Matt Cardona's One-Off Appearance at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2023

News On Matt Cardona's One-Off Appearance at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

A recent update from Fightful Select has shed light on the circumstances surrounding Matt Cardona's participation in Sunday's Bound For Glory event. Earlier this year, Cardona and IMPACT Wrestling went their separate ways, with insiders noting that the company was shifting its focus away from using non-signed performers.

Cardona himself is said to have no plans to ink a deal with IMPACT, as his career is thriving without a permanent contract. Sources informed Fightful that Cardona's role in the Bound For Glory show was a one-off arrangement, although both sides appear open to potential future engagements.

IMPACT Wrestling Officially Reverting Back to "Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling" in 2024

IMPACT Wrestling has issued the following press release through their official website, ImpactWrestling.com: TNA Returns on January 13, 202 [...]

— Caylon Knox Oct 21, 2023 11:37PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84584/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π