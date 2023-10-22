News On Matt Cardona's One-Off Appearance at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

A recent update from Fightful Select has shed light on the circumstances surrounding Matt Cardona's participation in Sunday's Bound For Glory event. Earlier this year, Cardona and IMPACT Wrestling went their separate ways, with insiders noting that the company was shifting its focus away from using non-signed performers.

Cardona himself is said to have no plans to ink a deal with IMPACT, as his career is thriving without a permanent contract. Sources informed Fightful that Cardona's role in the Bound For Glory show was a one-off arrangement, although both sides appear open to potential future engagements.