Backstage Notes From Bound For Glory Shed Light on Decision to Rebrand as TNA

Fightful Select has unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes details from the Bound For Glory event, summarized as follows:

- Insiders revealed that Juventud Guerrera will be working as a freelance talent for the organization and is set to appear at the October 22 taping.

- A pre-show bout featuring Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz against MK Ultra was recorded.

- The decision to transition from IMPACT to TNA was made to generate excitement and to consolidate the different names the company has had over its lifespan.

- Plans for the name shift have been in the works since this past summer, although they were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

- Alterations in the overall appearance of the promotion, such as logos, visual aesthetic, production quality, and venue selections are expected.

- There is no intention to bring back the hexagonal ring, and there was no discernible backing for the idea from the wrestlers.

- The positive reception and nostalgia sparked by IMPACT 1000 played a role in supporting the move to the TNA branding.

- Insiders also mentioned that there were initial plans for TNA to stand alone as its own entity since 2020, but these plans were temporarily shelved because of the pandemic.