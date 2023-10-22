WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Notes From Bound For Glory Shed Light on Decision to Rebrand as TNA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2023

Fightful Select has unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes details from the Bound For Glory event, summarized as follows:

- Insiders revealed that Juventud Guerrera will be working as a freelance talent for the organization and is set to appear at the October 22 taping.

- A pre-show bout featuring Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz against MK Ultra was recorded.

- The decision to transition from IMPACT to TNA was made to generate excitement and to consolidate the different names the company has had over its lifespan.

- Plans for the name shift have been in the works since this past summer, although they were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

- Alterations in the overall appearance of the promotion, such as logos, visual aesthetic, production quality, and venue selections are expected.

- There is no intention to bring back the hexagonal ring, and there was no discernible backing for the idea from the wrestlers.

- The positive reception and nostalgia sparked by IMPACT 1000 played a role in supporting the move to the TNA branding.

- Insiders also mentioned that there were initial plans for TNA to stand alone as its own entity since 2020, but these plans were temporarily shelved because of the pandemic.

Source: Fightful Select
