Inside Scoop on Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks' Recent Unscripted Remarks on AEW Television

Despite the on-screen tension during their verbal exchange, Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks are reported to be on good terms following their recent appearance on AEW Collision.

The verbal duel between the two wrestlers on last week's episode of AEW Collision caught the attention of many backstage. Starks took shots at Copeland, who responded with some candid, unscripted comments.

An insider mentioned that he would have refrained from using the term "vanilla midget," which Copeland directed at Starks. Copeland also accused Starks of imitating The Rock's style. Despite this, the overall feeling was that the situation did not escalate beyond control.

According to Fightful Select, both Starks and Copeland were in good spirits when they returned backstage after what was a heated segment for viewers.

Copeland, who is known for writing a majority of his own material dating back to his WWE tenure, continued this trend during the recent Collision episode. He simply "gave what he got" when Starks initially targeted him.

Insiders present at the event noted that if AEW decides to pursue a storyline between Copeland and Starks, both would be trusted in a live microphone situation without concerns of things crossing a line.