First Match Announced for Tonight's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

The first match for this evening's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 special live event has been officially announced.

Before the highly anticipated annual pay-per-view event from IMPACT Wrestling unfolds at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, it has been confirmed that Chris Sabin will square off against KENTA for the X-Division Championship to start tonight's festivities.

Here's the complete lineup for tonight's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 special live event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (champion) vs. Josh Alexander

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (champion) vs. Mickie James

- Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (champion) vs. KENTA

- IMPACT Tag Team Championships Match: Champions The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

- IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Champions MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz

- Monster's Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

- 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Participants TBA


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

