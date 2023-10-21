Brock Anderson's AEW Tenure Concludes, Confirmed by Internal Email

Observers noticed yesterday that Brock Anderson had been removed from AEW's official roster page, suggesting that he may have left the company.

This speculation was later confirmed by a report from PWInsider, which stated:

“PWInsider.com is told that an internal email was issued this evening, announcing Anderson, 26, was no longer with the company. The belief is that his contract has expired and like several others who have recently departed, the door is open for him to be used in the future.”

Anderson joined AEW as a part of the Nightmare Family and made his in-ring debut alongside Cody Rhodes during Rhodes' feud with QT Marshall. Mostly appearing in undercard matches during his tenure, Anderson did have a moment in the spotlight, main-eventing a Dynamite episode where he was defeated by Malakai Black in 2021. Leading up to his departure, he had not secured a win in AEW since August 2022.