TNT Hosts Back-to-Back Live AEW Events Tonight: AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

Tonight is a jam-packed evening on TNT, featuring not one but two live AEW events. AEW Collision takes the stage first, followed by a special live installment of Battle of the Belts VIII. Both wrestling extravaganzas are set to take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The action kicks off on TNT at 8:00 pm EST with AEW Collision and will be succeeded by Battle of the Belts VIII at 10:00 pm EST. Below is the newly updated card for AEW Collision:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Bout: Ricky Starks & Big Bill take on Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

- Memphis Street Fight showdown: Eddie Kingston faces off against Jeff Jarrett

- Andrade El Idolo squares up against Bryan Danielson

- Miro battles it out with Action Andretti

- FTR vs. Opponent Yet to be Announced

As for the lineup for Battle of the Belts VIII, it includes:

- AEW World Trios Championships Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, & Daniel Garcia

- AEW TBS Championship Faceoff: Kris Statlander (c) against Willow Nightingale

- AEW International Championship Duel: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver


