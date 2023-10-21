Booker T Questions Whether Sting Really Wants to Retire

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite held in Rosenberg, Texas, wrestling legend Sting made the significant announcement that his time in the ring is coming to an end. Having spent decades wrestling across various promotions like NWA, WCW, TNA, WWE, and most recently AEW, Sting disclosed that his final bout would take place at Revolution in 2024.

Booker T, a fellow wrestling veteran, offered his perspective on Sting's decision to retire during an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He suggested that the decision has been a long time in the making:

“I’m glad for him. I’m glad he’s finally gonna hang it up and be able to, you know, move on to what’s next. You know at 65, you know, that’s like senior citizen, AARP stuff, man. Grandpa stuff.

"However, Booker T also expressed some doubt, hinting that Sting might not be entirely ready to leave the sport:

“I don’t know, man. It’s mixed emotions, you know, because I think he’s retiring, it’s gonna be great, but I think it’s something, honestly, that’s well overdue. To have done this thing your whole life and then when you walk away from it, you know, it’s hard to walk. I’m gonna tell you right now. He might not want to retire. He might want to just say man, I’m just, you know, I ain’t gonna say I’m ever going to retire. I might just want to go walk away and leave the business, but retire?”

Booker T also humorously added that in his opinion, Sting should never retire:

“I wouldn’t say that because I’m gonna tell you right now, sitting at home, becoming an old man, receding. It can get lonely. I say stay in the ring, Sting. Don’t retire. Don’t quit. Don’t ever quit. That’s what wrestlers do. That’s just, that’s me. That’s my opinion on it. I wouldn’t retire if I was you Sting. I would stay in the ring forever. Take bumps. Fly off of stuff (he laughs).”