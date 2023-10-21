Huge ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, The Young Bucks alongside Hangman Adam Page threw down the gauntlet for an open challenge for the ROH World Trios Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. This will be their inaugural title defense since capturing the belts at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

The challenge was later accepted by The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay, setting the stage for a high-stakes match. Below is the refreshed card for the Dynamite episode scheduled for October 25th: