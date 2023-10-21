WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Huge ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, The Young Bucks alongside Hangman Adam Page threw down the gauntlet for an open challenge for the ROH World Trios Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. This will be their inaugural title defense since capturing the belts at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

The challenge was later accepted by The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay, setting the stage for a high-stakes match. Below is the refreshed card for the Dynamite episode scheduled for October 25th:

  • Tony Khan to present a special gift to Sting
  • Rob Van Dam teams up with HOOK in tag team bout
  • Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: AEW World Champion MJF squares off against Juice Robinson
  • ROH World Trios Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defending against The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & Brother Zay
