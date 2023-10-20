WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Hints at Unveiling "Dream Match" During Tonight's Rampage Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

In a new tweet, Tony Khan has begun building anticipation for this evening's AEW Rampage, announcing that he will unveil a much-anticipated Dream Match set for the Memphis Collision event this Saturday. Khan expressed:

It’s been a great week for AEW + a great weekend starts TONIGHT! We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!

I’ll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!


