Tony Khan Hints at Unveiling "Dream Match" During Tonight's Rampage Broadcast

In a new tweet, Tony Khan has begun building anticipation for this evening's AEW Rampage, announcing that he will unveil a much-anticipated Dream Match set for the Memphis Collision event this Saturday. Khan expressed:
It’s been a great week for AEW + a great weekend starts TONIGHT! We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!
I’ll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW!
