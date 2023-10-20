WWE NXT Star Sidelined Due to Wrist Fracture

This week's NXT TV episode was set to feature an opening round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament between Jakara Jackson and Arianna Grace. Jackson, a member of the Meta-Four group alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend, was unexpectedly removed from the tournament lineup.
WWE released a statement on Monday indicating that Jackson was not medically cleared to compete, necessitating her withdrawal from the event. She was replaced by NXT TV newcomer Brinley Reece.
Reece subsequently lost to Grace, enabling Grace to move forward in the tournament. Alongside her, Karmen Petrovic also advanced, setting the stage for next week's semifinal matchups: Arianna Grace will face Kelani Jordan, while Karmen Petrovic will go up against Lola Vice.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the prevailing belief is that Jackson's absence is due to a broken wrist.
Meltzer stated, "Jakara Jackson suffered an injury, believed to be a broken wrist, and that eliminated her from the NXT breakout tournament."
