IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Updated Match Card for Bound For Glory 2023

Here's the complete lineup for the highly anticipated Bound For Glory event, set to air this Saturday on PPV:
- Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
- Knockouts Title Clash: Trinity vs. Mickie James
- X-Division Title Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
- Knockouts Tag Team Title Bout: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
- Impact World Tag Team Championship Showdown: The Rascalz vs. ABC
- Monster’s Ball Melee: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle: Featuring Jake Something (entrant #1), Dirty Dango (entrant #20), Champagne Singh, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Bully Ray, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kenny King, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Edwards, plus 5 more to be announced.
- Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com