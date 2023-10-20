WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Updated Match Card for Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

Here's the complete lineup for the highly anticipated Bound For Glory event, set to air this Saturday on PPV:

- Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

- Knockouts Title Clash: Trinity vs. Mickie James

- X-Division Title Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

- Knockouts Tag Team Title Bout: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

- Impact World Tag Team Championship Showdown: The Rascalz vs. ABC

- Monster’s Ball Melee: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle: Featuring Jake Something (entrant #1), Dirty Dango (entrant #20), Champagne Singh, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Bully Ray, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kenny King, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Edwards, plus 5 more to be announced.

- Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

 


