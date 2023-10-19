Fuego Del Sol Unmasks His True Feelings About AEW's MJF in Eye-Opening Interview

In a recent video where he evaluates AEW talents, Fuego Del Sol opened up about his lack of enthusiasm for AEW World Champion MJF, recounting an experience where MJF made a demeaning comment about him.

Fuego Del Sol left AEW earlier this year after his contract came to an end.

Fuego Del Sol on his reservations about MJF:

"However, early on in AEW, even before I got signed, he gave me one weird disparaging remark in front of a lot of people backstage. It was off-handed, I’m sure he doesn’t even remember it. I do though. Some people are going to go out of their way to critique you or congratulate you or help you out. He kind of stuck to himself in that regard, never really talked to me. I don’t think we are each other’s cup of tea. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s insanely talented. I would never let my personal opinion of someone get in the way of how good they are, and he’s great."

