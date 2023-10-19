ROH Final Battle 2023 Date and Venue Confirmed

Ring of Honor has revealed the details for its year-end PPV event, ROH Final Battle 2023, which is slated to occur on December 15th in Garland, Texas.

The official description for the event states:

EVENT DETAILS

Ring of Honor is set to heat up Garland, TX with its year-end extravaganza, ROH: Final Battle. Showcasing top-tier talent in high-octane matchups, Final Battle will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday, December 15, with a bell time of 6:30pm CT.

Tickets for the anticipated event will be available starting October 27th.

ROH FINAL BATTLE 2023