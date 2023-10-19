WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Final Battle 2023 Date and Venue Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

Ring of Honor has revealed the details for its year-end PPV event, ROH Final Battle 2023, which is slated to occur on December 15th in Garland, Texas.

The official description for the event states:

Ring of Honor is set to heat up Garland, TX with its year-end extravaganza, ROH: Final Battle. Showcasing top-tier talent in high-octane matchups, Final Battle will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday, December 15, with a bell time of 6:30pm CT.

Tickets for the anticipated event will be available starting October 27th.

ROH FINAL BATTLE 2023

  • Curtis Culwell Center
  • Garland, TX
  • December 15th, 2023
  • Bell time: 6:30pm CT
Tags: #roh #ring of honor

