Adam Copeland Indicates Potential Future Matches in G1 Climax, Tokyo Dome, and Arena Mexico

In a recent conversation with the Battleground podcast, as reported by Fightful, Adam Copeland opened up about his aspirations in the wrestling world, citing participation in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament as a potential future endeavor. He also expressed his desire to compete in Arena Mexico and the Tokyo Dome.

Copeland shared, “That’s pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, ‘oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.’ That’s on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan. Those experiences would be cool and I didn’t know they would ever be in the cards, so you have to write it off, especially after I had to retire in 2011, I couldn’t get those things done. Now I can get them done and that’s pretty fun. We’d have to carve out some time, I guess. Eddie [Eddie Kingston] did it this year, so it’s a possibility.”