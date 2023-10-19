WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Indicates Potential Future Matches in G1 Climax, Tokyo Dome, and Arena Mexico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

In a recent conversation with the Battleground podcast, as reported by Fightful, Adam Copeland opened up about his aspirations in the wrestling world, citing participation in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament as a potential future endeavor. He also expressed his desire to compete in Arena Mexico and the Tokyo Dome.

Copeland shared, “That’s pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, ‘oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.’ That’s on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan. Those experiences would be cool and I didn’t know they would ever be in the cards, so you have to write it off, especially after I had to retire in 2011, I couldn’t get those things done. Now I can get them done and that’s pretty fun. We’d have to carve out some time, I guess. Eddie [Eddie Kingston] did it this year, so it’s a possibility.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
