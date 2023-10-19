WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-AEW Talent Praises CM Punk, Says "He Treated Me So Well"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

In a recent upload on his YouTube channel, former AEW talent Fuego Del Sol spoke highly of his experience working alongside CM Punk during their tenure in the company.

“He always made time for me, he was always kind to me. I don’t know how everybody else feels about Punk. I try to never let someone else’s opinion of someone distract how they treated me. I try to figure out how they treated me, did they treat me well?

When I got hurt and had a foot injury, he had a similar foot injury the year before. He reached out to me when he didn’t have to, he gave me advice, he let me vent when I was in a dark place during my injury. I will forever be grateful and thankful to him for that. He did not have to reach out to me and talk to me as much as he did, so he will always be a friend in my book. I like CM Punk and hope the best for him for whatever he decides to do next. The fact that he treated me so well means a lot to me. He was good to me, if you’re good to me, I’ll forever be great to you – big thanks to CM Punk.”


