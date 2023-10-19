WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Registers New Ring Name with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

WWE has recently submitted a filing to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the ring name "Brinley Reece," dated October 14.

The name "Brinley Reece" is designated for a range of entertainment services including wrestling shows and appearances by a professional wrestler. The complete description of the application states:

“Mark For: BRINLEY REECE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The NXT star Breanna Ruggiero is the talent behind the new ring name. She made her NXT TV debut in the latest episode of NXT, filling in for Jakara Jackson who was not medically approved for participation in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

During her debut, Reece quickly defeated Arianna Grace in less than three minutes.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

