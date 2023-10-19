AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 10/20/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage set to broadcast on TNT this Friday, following the Dynamite event that took place at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

- In a pre-recorded segment, Adam Copeland made an appearance.

- In a two-out-of-three-falls contest, Mistico defeated Rocky Romero. Mistico gained the upper hand in the first fall with a submission win via a surfboard stretch. Romero evened the score in the second fall with a pinfall after a sliced bread move. However, Mistico secured the final fall and the match by making Romero tap out to La Mistica, winning two falls to one.

- The tag team pairing of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta bested Exodus Prime.

- In a singles bout, Ruby Soho went up against Skye Blue. Soho won the match by pinning Blue following interference from Saraya. After the match, both Soho and Saraya targeted Blue, but Kris Statlander intervened. The Outcasts shifted their focus to Statlander, who managed to evade them and leave Soho down on the mat.

- A triple-threat match was held to determine who will challenge Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at Battle of the Belts VIII. The competitors were John Silver, Kip Sabian, and Brother Zay. In a turn of events, Silver secured a pin on Zay just as it appeared Sabian had the match in hand. Therefore, the upcoming title match will feature Cassidy vs. Silver at Battle of the Belts VIII.