AEW Talent Spotted Backstage After Nearly a Year's Absence

It appears that an AEW talent may soon make a comeback to the small screen after a significant hiatus.

Serena Deeb initially appeared in AEW on the episode of Dynamite that aired on September 2, 2020. In that episode, she faced off against then-NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, marking her first match since 2017.

Deeb has been absent from AEW programming for almost a year. She last participated in a taping for AEW Dark: Elevation on October 18, 2022, before going off the grid.

As mentioned in reports last month, Deeb found herself in hot water backstage prior to her absence from AEW broadcasts.

Fightful Select has recently indicated that the former NWA Women's Champion was seen backstage at the AEW Collision event last Saturday. Those who were at the event and spoke to Fightful mentioned that they hadn't seen Deeb at any AEW events this year, and her location at Collision wasn't a spot usually frequented by casual visitors.