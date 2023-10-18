AEW Wrestler Fails Medical Clearance Prior to Tonight's Dynamite Episode

After weeks of recovery from a concussion, AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara will not be making his return on this week's episode of Dynamite as initially hoped.

Guevara sustained the injury during a match with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita against Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Post-event, Don Callis confirmed that Guevara was not medically fit to compete, despite his own hopes of being cleared in time for the show.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will instead feature:

A Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

A match between Jay White and Penta El Zero Miedo

Kenny Omega facing off against Kyle Fletcher

Sting speaking to the audience

"Timeless" Toni Storm unveiling her latest blockbuster movie

Jim Ross conducting an in-depth interview with Nick Wayne and his mother, among other segments.

Taking to Twitter, Guevara shared his status and also issued a veiled threat to Chris Jericho. He tweeted, "Good news, bad news. Bad news I’m not cleared yet. Good news everyday I’m feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time. Also F**k Chris Jericho."