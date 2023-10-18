WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Goldberg Draws Comparisons Between Today's Wrestlers and Monday Night War Icons

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2023

Goldberg Draws Comparisons Between Today's Wrestlers and Monday Night War Icons

In a recent episode of the Chicago Sports podcast, WWE legend Bill Goldberg offered his views on how today's wrestling talents measure up against those from the era of the Monday Night Wars.

He stated, “The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep."

Goldberg further explained that the current generation lacks depth when it comes to characters and storylines. "It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I’m trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It’s tough to have the depth. I think they’re lacking in that area. That’s all. Period, end of story. I don’t like getting into it, I don’t like people talking shit.”

The full interview is available for listening below:


Tags: #wwe #goldberg #wcw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84527/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π