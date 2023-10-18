Goldberg Draws Comparisons Between Today's Wrestlers and Monday Night War Icons

In a recent episode of the Chicago Sports podcast, WWE legend Bill Goldberg offered his views on how today's wrestling talents measure up against those from the era of the Monday Night Wars.

He stated, “The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep."

Goldberg further explained that the current generation lacks depth when it comes to characters and storylines. "It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I’m trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It’s tough to have the depth. I think they’re lacking in that area. That’s all. Period, end of story. I don’t like getting into it, I don’t like people talking shit.”

