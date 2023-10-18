Jade Cargill Ends WWE NXT Episode With Ominous Wrist-Tap

Jade Cargill made her presence felt at the conclusion of this week's WWE NXT, implying that the clock is ticking on her imminent arrival in a major way. The episode wrapped up with Lyra Valkyria in the backstage area, gearing up for her upcoming clash against Becky Lynch at next week's Halloween Havoc night one. As Valkyria exited the scene, Cargill emerged on the backstage TV, offering a wrist-tap and a grin.

Since her NXT appearance last week, Cargill has been a fixture on every WWE TV episode. During this week's Raw, she confronted Lynch and subtly hinted that she's setting her sights on a championship match.