Adam Copeland to Offer Rated-R Response to Christian Cage on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2023

AEW aims to regain momentum with this week's Dynamite episode, targeting a ratings boost and further promoting the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

After losing the viewership battle to WWE NXT—a loss attributed to Dynamite's schedule shift and a jam-packed NXT show—All Elite Wrestling is poised for a comeback.

A fresh segment featuring Adam Copeland has been announced, where he will respond to remarks made by Christian Cage.

Here's the latest card for tonight's Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas:

  • Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
  • Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • Dynamite Dozen battle royal
  • Sting speaks to the audience
  • Adam Copeland delivers a Rated-R response to Christian Cage
  • "Timeless" Toni Storm premieres her latest cinematic project
  • Jim Ross will conduct an intimate interview with Nick Wayne and his mother
