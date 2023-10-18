Adam Copeland to Offer Rated-R Response to Christian Cage on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW aims to regain momentum with this week's Dynamite episode, targeting a ratings boost and further promoting the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.
After losing the viewership battle to WWE NXT—a loss attributed to Dynamite's schedule shift and a jam-packed NXT show—All Elite Wrestling is poised for a comeback.
A fresh segment featuring Adam Copeland has been announced, where he will respond to remarks made by Christian Cage.
Here's the latest card for tonight's Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas:
⚡ Uncertainty Surrounds Sammy Guevara's Status for AEW Show in Houston
As we previously reported, AEW's Sammy Guevara is said to have sustained a concussion at the 2023 WrestleDream PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnlin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2023 01:52PM
