Dave Bautista Lends His Voice to Upcoming Animated Film "The Boy and the Heron"

Variety disclosed on Tuesday that Dave Bautista is set to voice a character in the upcoming animated film "The Boy and the Heron," where he will portray The Parakeet King.

The star-studded cast also includes Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

Adhering to the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement, the movie has the following plot:

"This semi-autobiographical story follows a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki. After the death of his mother during a fire-bombing, Mahito is sent by his father, Shoichi to live with his aunt, Natsuko, in a remote country house reminiscent of that in “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988). Mahito begins spotting a heron around and follows the heron through a tunnel. After emerging from the tunnel into a grand hall, Mahito sees an illusion of his mother. With the heron, Mahito explores an imaginative wonderland, “a world shared by the living and dead.”