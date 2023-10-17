WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dave Bautista Lends His Voice to Upcoming Animated Film "The Boy and the Heron"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2023

Variety disclosed on Tuesday that Dave Bautista is set to voice a character in the upcoming animated film "The Boy and the Heron," where he will portray The Parakeet King.

The star-studded cast also includes Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

Adhering to the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement, the movie has the following plot:

"This semi-autobiographical story follows a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki. After the death of his mother during a fire-bombing, Mahito is sent by his father, Shoichi to live with his aunt, Natsuko, in a remote country house reminiscent of that in “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988). Mahito begins spotting a heron around and follows the heron through a tunnel. After emerging from the tunnel into a grand hall, Mahito sees an illusion of his mother. With the heron, Mahito explores an imaginative wonderland, “a world shared by the living and dead.”

Tags: #wwe #batista #dave bautista #the boy and the heron

