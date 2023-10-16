Cary Silkin, Former ROH Owner Briefly Hospitalized Last Week

PWInsider has revealed that Cary Silkin, the previous owner and ambassador of ROH, was briefly admitted to the hospital last week. The specific reason for Silkin's hospitalization remains undisclosed.

Silkin has been an instrumental figure in the realm of professional wrestling for many years. Were it not for him, ROH would have folded back in 2003. Instead, Silkin and his team kept the promotion alive until it was acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Even after the acquisition, Silkin continued his involvement as an Ambassador and earned his place in the inaugural class of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame in 2022.

Since Tony Khan took over the company, Silkin's appearances have been sporadic. His most recent cameo was at Grand Slam 2, where he was present during the match between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli in New York City. Over the past year, he has been busy finalizing his memoir, which is nearing the end of its editing process.

WNS wishes Cary Silkin all the best.