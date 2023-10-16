WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Nears Full Recovery After Extended Hiatus Due to Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

Big E Nears Full Recovery After Extended Hiatus Due to Injury

The one-time World Champion has been sidelined for over a year following a neck fracture. Although he was spared from undergoing surgery, medical professionals have cautioned him against returning to the ring.

In a previous statement from August, Big E claimed to feel incredible but has not yet reappeared on WWE broadcasts, keeping the wrestling community guessing about his next steps.

In a recent discussion with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston provided an update on his New Day cohort's condition, stating that he is nearly at full health "feeling wise."

“I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise.

He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too,” Kingston said. “It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health.”

