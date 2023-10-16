WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Uncertainty Surrounds Sammy Guevara's Status for AEW Show in Houston

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

As we previously reported, AEW's Sammy Guevara is said to have sustained a concussion at the 2023 WrestleDream PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Guevara's condition on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating:

“I know he wants to be ready Wednesday. I don’t know if it will happen. He had a setback but overall he was doing well recovering from the concussion at the last pay-per-view. He should be back relatively soon, at least that’s the hope.”

“Wednesday’s show, this coming Wednesday, is right out of Houston and that’s where he’s from so he really wanted to be on the show. But I don’t know that he’s gonna be on the show. If he’s not on the show you know he’s not cleared, if he is on the show then obviously he’s cleared, and with concussions you don’t know. He’s gunning for it, but I don’t know what the odds are that that’s gonna happen.”

Source: WrestleTalk.com
Tags: #aew #sammy guevara

