CMLL Expresses Enthusiasm About Collaboration with All Elite Wrestling

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that NJPW's Rocky Romero will face off against Mistico, who will be making his first appearance in AEW, on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

In light of the upcoming match, CMLL has taken to social media to express their enthusiasm about their ongoing partnership with AEW.

CMLL's official statement via their Twitter (X) page is as follows:

"CMLL is happy to announce & confirm the participation of current CMLL World Middleweight Champion Mistico in a one-on-one match against Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage, hoping for this to be an exciting start of a new era between two of the biggest companies in Wrestling worldwide.

This collaboration between CMLL & AEW is focused on not just bringing a unique experience for the fans, but impulse the growth & promotion of wrestling around the world as both companies share a common vision in taking the sport to new horizons & are excited to explore future opportunities together."