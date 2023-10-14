WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CJ Perry Reveals True Story Behind CM Punk and Miro's Alleged Backstage Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2023

CJ Perry Reveals True Story Behind CM Punk and Miro's Alleged Backstage Confrontation

Previously reported rumors suggested that CM Punk almost had a backstage clash with Miro during the 2023 AEW All In PPV. However, it turns out the two were just jesting. CJ Perry, better known as Lana, opened up about the incident in a conversation with HausOfWrestling.com.

"Firstly, I had no clue about the entire situation until it went viral. Miro filled me in and I was like, 'What's going on?' I questioned him, 'Why would you even consider confronting him?' While I was with WWE, stirring the pot was part of my character, but in reality, that's not how I am. So I was frustrated, especially knowing that I was making my debut. I couldn't believe he was trying to get on the bad side of someone so influential in the company," said Perry.

"Later, I found out Miro was upset because CM Punk told the media he was just joking around. When I confronted Miro, he admitted it was a joke. For a long while, he had me convinced it was a real issue. I was floored when he finally admitted he was joking. He laughed it off, saying I always take things literally," she added.

Road Dogg Gives His Take on Tony Khan's Social Media Behavior

In a recent installment of the "Oh You Didn't Know?" video series, Brian "Road Dogg" James weighed in on Tony Khan's provocative tweets from [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 13, 2023 04:37PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #miro #cj perry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84491/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π