CJ Perry Reveals True Story Behind CM Punk and Miro's Alleged Backstage Confrontation

Previously reported rumors suggested that CM Punk almost had a backstage clash with Miro during the 2023 AEW All In PPV. However, it turns out the two were just jesting. CJ Perry, better known as Lana, opened up about the incident in a conversation with HausOfWrestling.com.

"Firstly, I had no clue about the entire situation until it went viral. Miro filled me in and I was like, 'What's going on?' I questioned him, 'Why would you even consider confronting him?' While I was with WWE, stirring the pot was part of my character, but in reality, that's not how I am. So I was frustrated, especially knowing that I was making my debut. I couldn't believe he was trying to get on the bad side of someone so influential in the company," said Perry.

"Later, I found out Miro was upset because CM Punk told the media he was just joking around. When I confronted Miro, he admitted it was a joke. For a long while, he had me convinced it was a real issue. I was floored when he finally admitted he was joking. He laughed it off, saying I always take things literally," she added.