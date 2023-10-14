WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Big Name Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2023

Big Name Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown

In a dramatic turn of events during the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Triple H graced the blue brand and announced former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as the new General Manager. This high-profile introduction followed Triple H's appointment of Adam Pearce as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Aldis immediately took the reins by finalizing a lingering trade deal. This trade had been in limbo since Cody Rhodes used his influence to transfer Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. The move came after Uso left SmackDown, following a betrayal by his twin brother Jimmy at SummerSlam.

In another surprise of the night, Kevin Owens made his presence felt by appearing in the ring and delivering a Stunner to Dominik Mysterio, who had earlier confronted Triple H. Owens is now officially back on the SmackDown roster, apparently leaving Sami Zayn behind on Raw.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #kevin owens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84487/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π