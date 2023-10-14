Big Name Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown

In a dramatic turn of events during the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Triple H graced the blue brand and announced former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as the new General Manager. This high-profile introduction followed Triple H's appointment of Adam Pearce as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Aldis immediately took the reins by finalizing a lingering trade deal. This trade had been in limbo since Cody Rhodes used his influence to transfer Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. The move came after Uso left SmackDown, following a betrayal by his twin brother Jimmy at SummerSlam.

In another surprise of the night, Kevin Owens made his presence felt by appearing in the ring and delivering a Stunner to Dominik Mysterio, who had earlier confronted Triple H. Owens is now officially back on the SmackDown roster, apparently leaving Sami Zayn behind on Raw.