Smackdown Gets A New GM, Superstar

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Oct 13, 2023

Triple H on the season premiere of WWE Smackdown gave appreciation and thanks to WWE Official Adam Pearce, naming him the new Monday Night Raw GM and introducing the new WWE Smackdown GM, Nick Aldis, then Aldis announced that Kevin Owens has joined the blue brand to complete the trade of Jey Uso

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #results

