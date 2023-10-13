Smackdown Gets A New GM, Superstar

Triple H on the season premiere of WWE Smackdown gave appreciation and thanks to WWE Official Adam Pearce, naming him the new Monday Night Raw GM and introducing the new WWE Smackdown GM, Nick Aldis, then Aldis announced that Kevin Owens has joined the blue brand to complete the trade of Jey Uso
Welcome to SmackDown, our NEW General Manager, @RealNickAldis! 👏👏👏— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2023
For any complaints regarding the blue brand, you can take them up with him! 😂#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uoyD2O702x
NO WAY!!! 😲@FightOwensFight has been drafted to #SmackDown!!!— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2023
Blue looks great on you, Kevin Owens! 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sETiEZFNqA
