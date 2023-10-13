WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Smackdown Season Premiere Results For October 13th, 2023

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Oct 13, 2023

WWE Smackdown Season Premiere Results For October 13th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, October 13, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone, Our Live Coverage Partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/13/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature hits and then we shoot inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

John Cena, Roman Reigns & LA Knight Kick Off This Week's Show

John Cena's theme hits and the crowd roars as "The Greatest Of All-Time" makes his way out to kick off this week's show. He talks to the camera off-mic at the top of the stage and then sprints to the ring as Michael Cole and Corey Graves join Patrick on commentary to run down highlights of Cena and LA Knight winning at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Cena settles in the ring and the fans chant his name. He says tonight is big. He welcomes us to the season premiere of SmackDown. Before he can say another word, the theme for Roman Reigns hits and Cena does the Vince McMahon reaction when Steve Austin's glass would shatter.

"The Tribal Chief" emerges alongside Solo Sikoa and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman. No Jimmy Uso. Today marks 1,139 days that Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion, according to Michael Cole. He settles in the ring and stands across from the G.O.A.T. Reigns calls Cena "Hollywood" and says if he's gonna open his show, he better do it the right way.

"Tulsa ... ACKNOWLEDGE ME!" says the leader of The Bloodline. The crowd reacts but then breaks into "Cena! Cena!" chants. Reigns responds by telling them that they are chanting for a coward. He says the man only showed up because he took his leave. He says he had the audacity to come back and have people call himself the G.O.A.T.

Reigns says let's be honest. Cena already knows who the G.O.A.T is and it's "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Reigns tells Cena to leave or promises to make him leave. Cena says WWE is always unpredictable but when Reigns and Cena are in the ring, you never know what's gonna happen next. He says he's gonna throw Reigns a curve ball.

Cena says he's actually here to acknowledge him. He talks about Reigns' 1,139 days at Universal Champion being the greatest accomplishment of all-time. He says he's not here to challenge him tonight because he hasn't earned it. He says he does, however, know someone who has. LA Knight's theme hits and the crowd explodes. He settles in the ring and hands Knight the mic.

The fans chant "LA Knight! LA Knight!" Knight begins, "Let me talk to ya!" The fans roar again. Knight asks Reigns if he's pissing in his pants yet. He says some of Reigns' nicknames and says "YEAH!" each time. When he says "defending champion" and the fans do the "YEAH!" he says "Nah nah!" He says right now Reigns is a guy standing in his way.

Reigns commends Knight on getting fans to say his name in the time he's been gone but then questions what he's doing in his ring right now. Knight says talking like that is a good way to get yourself mentioned in the past tense. He calls himself the fastest rising star in SmackDown history. From behind we see Jimmy Uso attack him. Knight fights back and throws him out of the ring.

