WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Road Dogg Gives His Take on Tony Khan's Social Media Behavior

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

Road Dogg Gives His Take on Tony Khan's Social Media Behavior

In a recent installment of the "Oh You Didn't Know?" video series, Brian "Road Dogg" James weighed in on Tony Khan's provocative tweets from this week. James conveyed that while he understands the reasoning behind Khan's bold social media comments, he believes that the true measure of success in the viewership battle lies in the ratings. A key moment from James' commentary and the complete episode can be viewed below.

On the subject of Khan's Twitter activity and the motivation driving it: "He’s throwing rocks, and I get it. I get it. Yeah, I get it. I’m not gonna say no more than that, but I get it. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Hey, throw rocks, man. Throw rocks … If it makes you feel better, like, tweet that stuff, you know what I mean? I don’t know. It’s crazy. Like, when you read the numbers and then you go, like, ‘Okay. He’s right. They threw everything at that, but rightfully so, and now you see why and mission accomplished.’ You know what I mean?”


Tags: #wwe #aew #tony khan #road dogg #brian james

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84483/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π