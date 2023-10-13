WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Lands Supporting Role in Upcoming Film Floaters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that MJF has shot a supporting part in the soon-to-be-released movie, Floaters. The cast includes Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, and Aya Cash, and filming took place at a Jewish summer camp in upstate New York. In the movie, MJF portrays a musical artist.

An insider stated that MJF is "incredibly sweet in person."

In addition to this role, MJF has also lent his voice to an upcoming project and is set to appear in A24's The Iron Claw, scheduled for release this December. In The Iron Claw, he takes on the role of Lance Von Erich.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #mjf #floaters

