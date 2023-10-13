MJF Lands Supporting Role in Upcoming Film Floaters

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that MJF has shot a supporting part in the soon-to-be-released movie, Floaters. The cast includes Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, and Aya Cash, and filming took place at a Jewish summer camp in upstate New York. In the movie, MJF portrays a musical artist.

An insider stated that MJF is "incredibly sweet in person."

In addition to this role, MJF has also lent his voice to an upcoming project and is set to appear in A24's The Iron Claw, scheduled for release this December. In The Iron Claw, he takes on the role of Lance Von Erich.