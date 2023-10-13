WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Rampage Card: Blackpool Combat Club Takes On Gates of Agony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

All Elite Wrestling is set to air a fresh episode of AEW Rampage this evening on TNT, featuring an array of scheduled bouts. These are:

- Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) taking on the Gates of Agony

- A six-man tag featuring Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang against The Hardys & Brother Zay

- Skye Blue squaring off with Emi Sakura

- Jay Lethal facing Trent Beretta in singles action

Tony Khan Reveals WWE's Suspected Interference with AEW Contracts Made the Feud Deeply Personal

Tony Khan has been vocally targeting WWE and its key figures like Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 13, 2023 02:06PM


Tags: #aew #rampage

