Tonight's AEW Rampage Card: Blackpool Combat Club Takes On Gates of Agony

All Elite Wrestling is set to air a fresh episode of AEW Rampage this evening on TNT, featuring an array of scheduled bouts. These are:
- Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) taking on the Gates of Agony
- A six-man tag featuring Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang against The Hardys & Brother Zay
- Skye Blue squaring off with Emi Sakura
- Jay Lethal facing Trent Beretta in singles action
