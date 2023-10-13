Tonight's AEW Rampage Card: Blackpool Combat Club Takes On Gates of Agony

All Elite Wrestling is set to air a fresh episode of AEW Rampage this evening on TNT, featuring an array of scheduled bouts. These are:

- Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) taking on the Gates of Agony

- A six-man tag featuring Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang against The Hardys & Brother Zay

- Skye Blue squaring off with Emi Sakura

- Jay Lethal facing Trent Beretta in singles action