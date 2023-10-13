WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Final Battle 2023 Date and Venue Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

A recent update has emerged, disclosing the date and venue for ROH's highly anticipated annual event, Final Battle.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event is slated for December 29th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This occasion will be the first time in four years that ROH has hosted an event in Manhattan. While further details are yet to be confirmed, it's worth mentioning that the venue can accommodate up to 1,800 spectators.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
