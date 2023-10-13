ROH Final Battle 2023 Date and Venue Unveiled

A recent update has emerged, disclosing the date and venue for ROH's highly anticipated annual event, Final Battle.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event is slated for December 29th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This occasion will be the first time in four years that ROH has hosted an event in Manhattan. While further details are yet to be confirmed, it's worth mentioning that the venue can accommodate up to 1,800 spectators.