CM Punk and Ace Steel Spotted In Orlando Today

In a new development concerning CM Punk, the former AEW star and multiple-time world champion was observed in Orlando, Florida today, according to PWInsider.
He was accompanied by his close friend Ace Steel. An Insider subscriber further revealed that Punk made an appearance at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights event.
The sighting in Orlando has reignited speculation about Punk's potential involvement with WWE, as the city houses the WWE Performance Center. Contradicting this speculation, however, multiple sources including Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer have consistently stated this week that WWE currently has no plans to sign CM Punk.
Fightful is reporting that CM Punk is indeed in Orlando but clarified that he was not at the WWE Performance Center. Instead, he is slated to provide commentary for the CFFC fights in Tampa later today.
Tony Khan Reveals WWE's Suspected Interference with AEW Contracts Made the Feud Deeply Personal
