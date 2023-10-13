Tony Khan Reveals WWE's Suspected Interference with AEW Contracts Made the Feud Deeply Personal

Tony Khan has been vocally targeting WWE and its key figures like Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena on social media recently.

Before last year's All Out event, it was widely reported that Khan organized a meeting with AEW talent. In that meeting, he shared that Megha Parekh, AEW's Chief Legal Officer, had sent a cautionary email to WWE's Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan advising them against interfering with AEW contracts.

Khan recently elaborated on Twitter about his personal vendetta against WWE's alleged meddling with AEW talent. According to him, this issue became deeply personal at a time when his mother was battling for her life. His posts read:

“This weekend marks 1 year since @MayoClinic saved my mom's life. During her ordeal many AEW talent came to me alleging WWE tampering, inducing them to break their contracts. I'll never forget these phone calls at her side in the hospital; it's when business became personal for me. This is nothing new, I mentioned it last year after she came home. It's relevant today because she checked in for surgery 1 year ago today. As I've mentioned several times since, @MayoClinic are heroes and thanks to them, her recovery from a very grim outlook has been a miracle. Not that I should be surprised, but the same WWE avatar accounts that spam me every day, no matter what I say or what it's about, now turning their wrath to Mom recovering from a near death experience, is why I straight hate these people to the bottom of my heart with all my soul.”