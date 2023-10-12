Ric Flair Clarifies He Has "No Desire" to Return to Wrestling Ring

At 73, Ric Flair officially retired from his illustrious wrestling career in a July 2022 match, partnering with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to vanquish Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Despite experiencing two fainting episodes during the encounter—which he later attributed to dehydration—the Nature Boy drew fans' attention when he hinted at a potential return to the ring.

However, in a new conversation with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Flair set the record straight, emphasizing that his earlier comments about wrestling again were misunderstood. He clarified that he has no plans to step back into the squared circle, even though he feels physically capable.

Flair stated, “No, that was completely taken out of context. No, I have no desire to wrestle again. I said I could, because I feel great. And if I did, I could be better because I would learn from the mistakes I made getting ready last time, which was not hydrating. I weighed 218 and I didn’t drink any water that day, a combination of nerves and everything else."

He went on to add, "We really had worked out what you would have thought, Mike, as a decent match, not great by any means. But when I mentioned that I didn’t feel good, everybody thought I was having a heart attack and that was a blatant error on my part but no, I feel great.”

He also mentioned that he is probably one of the few veterans in the wrestling business who hasn't had a knee or hip replacement, affirming his good health.